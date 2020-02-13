Franks scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in a G League victory over Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

Franks -- who was acquired by Stockton on Feb. 4 -- enjoyed his best game with his new squad, tallying 19 points on only 10 field-goal attempts. He also led Stockton with three blocked shots in the contest. The undrafted rookie previously played 22 games with Greensboro, posting per-game averages of 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.