Franks tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

After a brief exodus to the bench, Franks' managed to top 20 points over his past two outings, both of which have been starts. Until either Cody or Caleb Martin return to Greensboro, it appears as if Franks'll continue to thrive in the starting lineup.