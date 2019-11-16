Hornets' Robert Franks: Drops 27 in win
Franks contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Drive.
Franks unleashed a barrage of threes on his way to his to another 20 plus points game. Through four G-League games, Franks is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting an unconscious 58.8 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from behind the arc.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.