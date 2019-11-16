Franks contributed 27 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Drive.

Franks unleashed a barrage of threes on his way to his to another 20 plus points game. Through four G-League games, Franks is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting an unconscious 58.8 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from behind the arc.