Hornets' Robert Franks: Inks two-way with Charlotte

Franks has agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Franks, voted to the 2018-19 All-Pac-12 team, didn't hear his named called during the 2018-19 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists with Washington State. He also drilled 2.8 threes per game at 39.9 percent.