Hornets' Robert Franks: Inks two-way with Charlotte

Franks has agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Franks, voted to the 2018-19 All-Pac-12 team, didn't hear his named called during the 2018-19 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists with Washington State. He also drilled 2.8 threes per game at 39.9 percent.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...