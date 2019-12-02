Play

Franks accounted for 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes Sunday against Capital City.

Despite Franks recording a plus-16 net rating, his efforts weren't enough to stymie Captial City's offensive attack. The 22-year-old's the Swarms' leading scorer this season as he's averaging 22.1 points on efficient splits of 53.2 percent from the field, 38.6 from three and 86.7 percent from the line.

