Hornets' Robert Franks: Notches another double-double
Franks totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with 12 rebounds in a G League win over Delaware on Thursday.
Franks has now double-doubled in consecutive games after achieving the feat only once in his first 25 contests. In a combined 27 games with Greensboro and Stockton this season, the 23-year-old is posting per-game averages of 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.
More News
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...