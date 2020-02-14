Franks totaled 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with 12 rebounds in a G League win over Delaware on Thursday.

Franks has now double-doubled in consecutive games after achieving the feat only once in his first 25 contests. In a combined 27 games with Greensboro and Stockton this season, the 23-year-old is posting per-game averages of 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.