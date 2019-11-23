Franks was transferred to Charlotte ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.

Franks will join the Hornets for the first time this season, though it's unclear if he'll ultimately see game action. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State has impressed in the G-League, averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from the line across 33.5 minutes in six games.