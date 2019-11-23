Hornets' Robert Franks: Returns to Charlotte
Franks was transferred to Charlotte ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.
Franks will join the Hornets for the first time this season, though it's unclear if he'll ultimately see game action. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State has impressed in the G-League, averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from the line across 33.5 minutes in six games.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...