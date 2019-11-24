Hornets' Robert Franks: Returns to G League
Franks was assigned to the G League on Sunday.
Franks joined the Hornets on Saturday but didn't play during the loss to the Bulls. The 24-year-old returns to Greensboro, where he's averaging 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.5 minutes over six games.
