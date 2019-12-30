Hornets' Robert Franks: Scores 24 in loss
Franks generated 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes Saturday against the 905.
Franks topped 20 points for the third-straight game as he continues to helm the Swarm's offensive attack. The rookie forward's averaging a healthy 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game this season.
