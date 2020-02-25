Hornets' Robert Franks: Thrives again in victory
Franks totaled 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.
That makes five consecutive double-doubles for Franks, who was acquired by Stockton at the start of February. He is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in eight games with the G League club.
More News
-
Hornets' Robert Franks: Notches another double-double•
-
Hornets' Robert Franks: Posts another big game Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Robert Franks: Notches another double-double•
-
Hornets' Robert Franks: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Robert Franks: Picked up by Swarm on G League deal•
-
Robert Franks: Waived by Hornets•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...