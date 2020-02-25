Play

Franks totaled 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

That makes five consecutive double-doubles for Franks, who was acquired by Stockton at the start of February. He is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in eight games with the G League club.

