Hornets' Robert Franks: Unable to do much off bench
Franks tallied nine points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and four rebounds in 22 minutes Friday against Lakeland.
Franks was the odd man out with Cody Martin returning to Greensboro ahead of Friday's game. Poor shooting performance aside, Franks' been a star this year and is averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.4 minutes. He should be given ample opportunity to turn things around in Saturday's rematch with Lakeland.
