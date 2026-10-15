O'Neale delivered 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt) in 23 minutes while chipping in two rebounds and two assists during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

Getting the start with Kon Knueppel (hamstring), Coby White (calf) and Grayson Allen (knee) all missing from the backcourt, O'Neale was perfect with his shooting opportunities, although he also committed five turnovers. It's not clear if any of those guards will be ready for Opening Night, so O'Neale could find himself in a bigger role than expected to begin the campaign. The veteran forward was dealt to Charlotte in June after averaging a career-high 9.8 points and 2.7 threes over 78 regular-season games for Phoenix in 2025-26.