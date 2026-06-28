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Hornets' Royce O'Neale: Traded to Charlotte

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Suns traded O'Neale, Grayson Allen and a 2033 first-round pick to the Hornets on Sunday in exchange for Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

O'Neale will serve as a veteran presence in the Hornets' locker room, and he'll help back up Naz Reid. O'Neale averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 triples and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes per game in Phoenix last season, but it will be tough to replicate those numbers operating in a reserve role in Charlotte.

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