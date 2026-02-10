Kalkbrenner accumulated six points (3-4 FG) and four rebounds over 17 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to Detroit.

With Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate likely facing suspensions for their altercation during this game, Kalkbrenner is expected to step into a much larger role for Charlotte. The rookie is capable of averaging a double-double with plenty of blocks if the minutes are there, so he's set up to be a strong streaming option for the short term.