Kalkbrenner (personal) is available for Sunday's game against Utah.

Kalkbrenner will shed his questionable tag due to personal reasons and play in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. The rookie big man has been extremely efficient through six regular-season games, averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 85.3 percent from the field in 27.8 minutes per contest.