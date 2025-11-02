Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner (personal) is available for Sunday's game against Utah.
Kalkbrenner will shed his questionable tag due to personal reasons and play in the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. The rookie big man has been extremely efficient through six regular-season games, averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 85.3 percent from the field in 27.8 minutes per contest.
