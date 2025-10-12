Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points (7-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Kalkbrenner was incredibly efficient as a starter, as he was flawless from the field, hitting all seven of his field-goal attempts. The rookie center continues to make an impression during the preseason, which could result in more time on the floor for the Creighton product once the regular season gets underway.