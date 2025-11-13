default-cbs-image
Kalkbrenner totaled 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 victory over the Bucks.

Kalkbrenner made the most of every offensive opportunity in this one, failing to miss a single shot on the night. He made an impact on the glass as well, falling just one rebound shy of his third double-double on the season. Kalkbrenner has been a steady contributor in the scoring and rebounding categories lately, averaging 11.5 points on 87.0 percent shooting from the field and 7.3 rebounds in 25.8 minutes over his last four games.

