Kalkbrenner finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 25 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Mason Plumlee was out for personal reasons, while Moussa Diabate started at center and played 13 minutes. The Hornets gave all their starters a light workload, while Kalkbrenner led the team in minutes despite coming off the bench. Kalkbrenner has been generating a lot of buzz at training camp, and even if he doesn't start on Opening Night, it seems inevitable that he will win this position battle at some point soon.