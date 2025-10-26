Kalkbrenner finished Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers with 14 points (7-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Over two games thus far, Kalkbrenner has missed only one field-goal attempt (12-13 FG) in his 53 combined minutes. The rookie out of Creighton has been the starter in each of those contests, and he'll look to keep up his solid start to the 2025-26 season against the Wizards on Sunday night in D.C.