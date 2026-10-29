Kalkbrenner provided one point (1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 97-89 loss to Detroit.

Kalkbrenner played a limited role off the bench, attempting no field goals while contributing modest defensive production. Moussa Diabate handled the bulk of the minutes at center, logging 35 minutes compared to Kalkbrenner's 13. The second-year big man's restricted workload makes him difficult to trust in standard fantasy formats, though his shot-blocking ability could provide some value in deeper leagues.