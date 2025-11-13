Kalkbrenner (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Kalkbrenner won't be available for the first time this season Friday. The rookie second-rounder has a short turnaround if he wants to rejoin the team for Saturday's showdown with the Thunder. Moussa Diabate stands out as the most likely option to replace Kalkbrenner in the starting group against Milwaukee, with Mason Plumlee also in position to pick up additional minutes.