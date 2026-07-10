Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Plays well in Summer League

Kalkbrenner finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 86-74 Summer League win over the Magic

The second-year center was dominant defensively and controlled the paint throughout the contest, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double while showcasing the passing ability that Charlotte hopes will complement his elite rim protection. The problem with Kalkbrenner's fantasy appeal is he has to compete with Hannes Steinbach and Moussa Diabate for minutes.