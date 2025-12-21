Kalkbrenner finished with four points (2-3 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 loss to the Pistons.

Kalkbrenner scored fewer than five points for the fourth time in 26 games this season, and he failed to log multiple blocks for a second straight outing. The rookie center has slowed up slightly after a strong start to the campaign, averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his last 11 appearances.