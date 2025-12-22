Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner (elbow) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers.
Kalkbrenner was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss the front end of this back-to-back set. Consider him questionable to face the Wizards on Tuesday. In his absence, the Hornets will likely rely heavily on Moussa Diabate.
