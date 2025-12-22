default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kalkbrenner (elbow) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers.

Kalkbrenner was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss the front end of this back-to-back set. Consider him questionable to face the Wizards on Tuesday. In his absence, the Hornets will likely rely heavily on Moussa Diabate.

More News