Kalkbrenner is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained left elbow.

The rookie second-rounder will be sidelined for a second game in a row with the injury. Friday's matchup in Orlando marks his next chance to suit up. With Mason Plumlee (groin) out of action, the Hornets appear to be left with Moussa Diabate to handle the bulk of the center minutes Tuesday.