Kalkbrenner notched 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-107 loss to the Magic.

Kalkbrenner set a new career-high in points in this one, and this was his third game of the season in which he only missed one shot. He currently leads the league in field goal percentage, draining 90 percent of his shot attempts to go with averages of 11.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.4 swats per contest, which has him hovering inside the top-60 on the year.