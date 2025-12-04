Hornets coach Charles Lee said Kalkbrenner sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Knicks.

Kalkbrenner tweaked his left ankle in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game, finishing with eight points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes. He came off the bench for the first time this season behind Moussa Diabate, but fared much better than Diabate did. Lee did not provide an update on the severity of Kalkbrenner's sprain, leaving his status in the air for Friday's game against Toronto.