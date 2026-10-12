Kalkbrenner finished with four points (2-2 FG) and five rebounds in 12 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason win over Milwaukee.

Kalkbrenner continued what has been a modest preseason, doing very little to endear himself to fantasy managers. It appears as though Moussa Diabate will retain the starting center position heading into the regular season. This means Kalkbrenner is likely to be up against Hannes Steinbach for backup minutes, limiting his appeal across all formats. For those in deeper leagues, Kalkbrenner should be seen as a potential streaming option for blocks.