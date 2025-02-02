Curry logged 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to Denver.

Curry played at least 20 minutes for the first time in the past nine games, continuing a season full of disappointment. Although he could very well be called upon a little more given the current lack of depth, Curry is simply not a player who can provide meaningful contributions on most nights. Through 39 games, he is averaging just 5.6 points and 1.1 three-pointers in 13.7 minutes per game.