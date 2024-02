Curry won't play Sunday versus Portland due to right hip soreness.

Curry will miss his first game with the Hornets since being acquired at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. He's held a modest bench role thus far for Charlotte, averaging 9.2 points in 19.8 minutes across five appearances. Vasilije Micic and Bryce McGowens could see increased workloads with the second unit with Curry out on Sunday.