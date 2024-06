The Hornets waived Curry (ankle) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry was traded from the Mavericks to the Hornets during the 2023-24 campaign but had his season cut short due to a right ankle sprain. Across his 43 appearances for Dallas and Charlotte, Curry averaged 5.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.3 minutes. While Curry will head into the offseason as a free agent, there is reported interest from both the Hornets and the 32-year-old guard to sign a new deal.