Curry (back) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Kings.

After a 16-point performance in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Curry is trending toward playing in Friday's game against Sacramento. The veteran guard has had to help shoulder the load for LaMelo Ball (wrist/ankle), who recently underwent season-ending surgery. Curry has scored in double digits in four of the last eight games for Charlotte, averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during that span.