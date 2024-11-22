Curry produced zero points (0-1 FG) and one steal across nine minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime win over the Pistons.

Curry played less than 10 minutes for the fifth consecutive contest, during which he has averaged only 1.4 points across 6.8 minutes per game. The sharpshooter saw significant playing time during the first five outings of the regular season, and in that five-game span he averaged 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per game. However, Curry has taken a backseat to the club's young talent off the bench in Tre Mann and Tidjane Salaun.