Curry closed Monday's 111-102 victory over Indiana with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes.

Curry was rejuvenated Monday, setting new season highs in total made shots and made twos. Curry posted his first double-digit scoring contest since Dec. 28, potentially indicating that he's comfortable in Charlotte. That being said, he still doesn't carry much streaming credibility.