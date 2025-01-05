Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness.

Curry will miss his fourth game of the regular season Sunday. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Suns. Curry started in each of the Hornets' last three games, and over that span, he averaged 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.2 percent from three on 4.3 3PA/G. Brandon Miller (ankle) will return from a three-game absence and will likely re-enter the starting lineup while Cody Martin is set to see increased minutes off the bench due to Curry's absence.