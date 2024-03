The Hornets announced Monday that Curry (ankle) will be evaluated in two weeks.

Curry and Cody Martin (ankle) are slated to miss at least the next two weeks, so Vasilije Micic, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith are candidates for increased roles moving forward. Before missing Sunday's loss to Toronto, Curry had appeared in eight of nine games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.8 minutes during that stretch.