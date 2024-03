Curry suffered a right ankle injury during Friday's game versus the 76ers and was unable to return. He finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

Caleb Martin also suffered an ankle injury and was unable to return, so the injuries keep piling up in Charlotte. Curry drew the start Friday with Brandon Miller (back) out, but all three of these players will be re-evaluated Saturday before the Hornets take on the Raptors on Sunday.