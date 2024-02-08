Curry was traded from the Mavericks to the Hornets along with Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick Thursday in exchange for P.J. Washington and two second-rounders, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry saw inconsistent playing time in his return to the Mavericks to begin the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game over 35 appearances. The Hornets have LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin in the backcourt along with several decent depth pieces, so Curry will likely have to compete for playing time with his new club.