Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Scooped up by Charlotte
Mack was claimed off waivers by the Hornets on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Mack was traded to the Hawks on Thursday but was then let go. He didn't spend much time as a free agent, however, as he'll join the Hornets likely as a role player. Mack averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds over his last five games with Memphis.
