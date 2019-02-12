Hornets' Shelvin Mack: Scoreless in 12 minutes
Mack had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 FT), one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Pacers.
Mack was a massive disappointment in his Hornets debut. It will likely take him some time to gel with his new teammates and figure out the system, but this showing illustrates the fact that when healthy Tony Parker (back) remains Charlotte's best backup guard for fantasy purposes.
