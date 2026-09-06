James will have added competition for playing time after the Hornets added Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason.

James saw a meaningful role in his rookie season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals across 22.5 minutes per tilt in 82 regular-season games (19 starts). The Hornets took a significant step forward in 2025-26 and will look to continue building momentum behind Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller (shoulder). The club added several veteran swingmen, and while not all of them are guaranteed a steady role, they could challenge James for minutes.