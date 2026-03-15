James recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

James continues to play a modest role off the bench, typically resulting in limited production. Despite being a consistent part of the rotation, it's fair to say that James' impact on the court does not translate well when it comes to fantasy value. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged just 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.