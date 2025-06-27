James was selected by the Hornets with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

James spent the final year of his college career at Duke and blossomed into a solid role player, averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 25.6 minutes. His jumper will determine whether he can carve out a role right away, but he should be available to fight for minutes in a rebuilding team. That said, James shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats in the early stages of his career.