James ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 121-111 loss to the Lakers.

James has been a solid contributor in the starting lineup standing in for LaMelo Ball (ankle), posting averages of 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.8 threes made in his last four games. While Ball is questionable to play Wednesday against Milwaukee, James will likely remain in the starting lineup, but if Ball returns from injury James will return to the bench, but will still likely play significant minutes.