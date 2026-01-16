James posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 win over the Lakers.

Charlotte's starters all played big roles in this one, but James made the most of his limited workload off the bench, mostly on the rebounding front. He's been off the fantasy radar in most formats recently, as he's averaging 24.0 minutes over his last 11 outings with 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 three-pointers.