James (hip) is off Charlotte's injury report for Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder.

James will return to game action after missing the Hornets' final four Summer League contests due to a left hip injury. The rookie second-round pick appeared in two Summer League matchups before sustaining the hip injury, averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 17.8 minutes per game during that span. James is coming off an efficient 2024-25 season at Duke, where he averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in 39 outings.