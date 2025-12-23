James provided seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.

With the Hornets close to full strength, James may struggle to find enough minutes and touches to make a fantasy impact outside of deeper formats. Over his last five games, James has averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest.