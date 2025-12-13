James racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 129-126 loss to Chicago.

James scored double digits for just the seventh time this season, a welcome sight for anyone who streamed him in. While the offensive production was unexpected, his defensive contributions continue to be mostly underwhelming. At this stage, it appears as though James could end up being a player whose real-life value outweighs his fantasy value, making him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats.