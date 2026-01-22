James ended Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavaliers with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.

James failed to score for the second straight game, continuing what has been an unproductive stretch, despite playing meaningful minutes on most nights. In 16 games over the past month, James has averaged just 4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.7 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 250 in nine-category leagues.