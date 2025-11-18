James racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Raptors.

While James was able to contribute in other categories, Monday's scoreless outing was the worst performance of his young professional career. James has been on a cold streak offensively, shooting 23.1 percent from the field and a meager 17.6 percent from three in his last four games. While it is unclear when he will break out of this shooting slump, James does not hold much value due to the lack of volume and efficiency.